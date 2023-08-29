San Diego Padres (62-70) will match up with the St. Louis Cardinals (56-76) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, August 29 at 7:45 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Ha-Seong Kim will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

The favored Padres have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +125. The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo - SD (5-6, 3.70 ERA) vs Zack Thompson - STL (3-5, 3.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Cardinals' game versus the Padres but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cardinals (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to beat the Padres with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 52 out of the 99 games, or 52.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Padres have a record of 35-26 (57.4%).

San Diego has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 23, or 41.8%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a mark of 6-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Richie Palacios 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.