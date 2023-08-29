Nolan Arenado vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, August 29 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 135 hits, which leads St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .278 with 52 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 26th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 69.6% of his games this season (87 of 125), with more than one hit 37 times (29.6%).
- In 19.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Arenado has picked up at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (18.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 51 of 125 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|61
|.298
|AVG
|.258
|.347
|OBP
|.305
|.506
|SLG
|.488
|26
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|46
|46/19
|K/BB
|44/16
|1
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 144 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.70, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
