On Tuesday, Taylor Motter (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Motter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter has three doubles and five walks while hitting .178.

Motter has gotten a hit in 11 of 27 games this year (40.7%), with multiple hits twice.

In 27 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of 27 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .205 AVG .147 .244 OBP .216 .256 SLG .176 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 14/2 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings