On Tuesday, Tyler O'Neill (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .236 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this season (37 of 58), with at least two hits eight times (13.8%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

O'Neill has driven home a run in 12 games this year (20.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 19 games this year (32.8%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .255 AVG .216 .354 OBP .290 .469 SLG .340 11 XBH 8 5 HR 2 7 RBI 9 29/15 K/BB 31/10 2 SB 2

