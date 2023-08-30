The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Juan Soto and others in this contest.

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (6-10) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Mikolas has 23 starts of five or more innings this season in 28 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.301 WHIP ranks 41st, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 50th.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Aug. 25 6.0 8 5 5 3 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 4.2 7 7 7 4 2 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 6.1 5 4 4 4 3 at Rays Aug. 8 7.0 8 2 2 5 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 7.0 6 3 2 7 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has collected 135 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .276/.324/.493 slash line on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 141 hits with 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 70 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .280/.370/.463 on the season.

Goldschmidt enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has 26 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 111 walks and 78 RBI (121 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashing .260/.400/.481 so far this year.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Aug. 26 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 64 walks and 51 RBI (121 total hits). He has stolen 29 bases.

He has a .276/.369/.441 slash line on the year.

Kim has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .188 with six walks and an RBI.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

