The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.463) and OPS (.833) this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 43rd in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this season (86 of 129), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (34.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 14.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 42 games this year (32.6%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .290 AVG .271 .400 OBP .339 .488 SLG .439 25 XBH 23 12 HR 10 36 RBI 33 74/44 K/BB 55/26 6 SB 4

