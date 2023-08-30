Tyler O'Neill vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Tyler O'Neill (.345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .231 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this year (37 of 59), with more than one hit eight times (13.6%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (11.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (20.3%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (32.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.245
|AVG
|.216
|.342
|OBP
|.290
|.451
|SLG
|.340
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|30/15
|K/BB
|31/10
|2
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.89 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Padres, his 26th of the season. He is 7-13 with a 5.28 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (5.28), 53rd in WHIP (1.489), and 38th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.