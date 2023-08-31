The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) are heavily favored by 39.5 points against the FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 52.5 points.

Tulsa ranked 46th in total offense (411.8 yards per game) and 99th in total defense (414.3 yards allowed per game) last season. UAPB sported the 79th-ranked scoring offense last year (23.8 points per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-worst with 35.9 points allowed per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UAPB vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Tulsa vs UAPB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulsa -39.5 -115 -115 52.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on UAPB vs. Tulsa? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UAPB Betting Records & Stats

UAPB compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Golden Lions did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 39.5-point underdogs.

UAPB games went over the point total four out of nine times last year.

Last season, UAPB won one out of the eight games in which it was the underdog.

Last season, UAPB won one of its nine games, or 11.1%, when it was the underdog by at least on the moneyline.

Bet on UAPB to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UAPB Stats Leaders

Last season Kayvon Britten rushed for 1,024 yards (93.1 yards per carry) and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Britten made a difference in the passing attack too, reeling in 35 balls on 34 targets for 157 yards and zero touchdowns.

Skyler Perry hit the gridiron for 11 games last season, and racked up 1,371 passing yards, six touchdowns, six interceptions and a 52.9% completion percentage.

When he wasn't airing it out, Perry scrambled for 191 yards (17.4 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Raequon Prince was an important piece of the aerial attack last year, posting 32 receptions for 385 yards and three touchdowns.

Chrysten Cochran was targeted 31 times leading to 28 catches, 337 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.

On defense Rico Dozier, who was on the field for 11 games, recorded three sacks.

On defense, Anas Luqman recorded 3.5 sacks to go with three sacks.

With 4.5 sacks, Kendarius Clark was a significant player last year on defense.

The contributions of Isaac Peppers, who played in 11 games, included 1.0 sack to go with 1.0 TFL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.