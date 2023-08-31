The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Tulsa compiled 411.8 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 46th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 99th, giving up 414.3 yards per game. UAPB ranked 23rd-worst in total offense (312.6 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 100th with 424.0 yards allowed per game.

UAPB vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

UAPB vs. Tulsa Key Statistics (2022)

UAPB Tulsa 312.6 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.8 (64th) 424.0 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (79th) 143.7 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.7 (85th) 168.9 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.2 (24th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (103rd)

UAPB Stats Leaders (2022)

Skyler Perry threw six touchdowns and six interceptions while collecting 1,371 yards by the end of last season (124.6 ypg). He also scored one touchdown on 17.4 rushing yards per game.

Kayvon Britten averaged 93.1 rushing yards per game and accumulated 15 rushing touchdowns.

Raequon Prince averaged 35.0 receiving yards and grabbed three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Chrysten Cochran averaged 30.6 receiving yards on 2.8 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Javaughn Williams averaged 20.0 receiving yards per game on 2.1 targets per game a season ago.

Tulsa Stats Leaders (2022)

Davis Brin had a passing stat line last year of 2,138 yards with a 59.2% completion rate (148-for-250), 17 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and an average of 178.2 yards per game.

Last year, Deneric Prince ran for 729 yards on 126 attempts (60.8 yards per game) and scored five times.

Steven Anderson posted 352 rushing yards on 84 carries and six touchdowns last season.

Keylon Stokes collected 76 receptions for 1,224 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He was targeted 110 times, and averaged 102.0 yards per game.

JuanCarlos Santana produced last year, catching 53 passes for 859 yards and seven touchdowns. He collected 71.6 receiving yards per game.

Malachai Jones reeled in 37 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 39.2 yards per game last year.

