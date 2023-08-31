UAPB vs. Tulsa: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) are heavily favored, by 40.5 points, facing the FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tulsa vs. UAPB matchup.
UAPB vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
UAPB vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulsa Moneyline
|UAPB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulsa (-40.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Tulsa (-40.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Tulsa (-40.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UAPB vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- UAPB put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Golden Lions did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 40.5-point underdogs.
- Tulsa won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.