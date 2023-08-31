The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) are heavily favored, by 40.5 points, facing the FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tulsa vs. UAPB matchup.

UAPB vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

UAPB vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

UAPB vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

UAPB put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread last year.

The Golden Lions did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 40.5-point underdogs.

Tulsa won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

