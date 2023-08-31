In the contest between the UCF Knights and Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, August 31 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Knights to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

UCF vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Kent State (+35.5) Over (55.5) UCF 36 Kent State 20

UCF Betting Info (2022)

The Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.

The Knights put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread last season.

UCF was unbeaten ATS (1-0) when at least a 35.5-point favorite last season.

A total of six of Knights games last season hit the over.

The point total average for UCF games last season was 58.8, 3.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Kent State Betting Info (2022)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.

Kent State covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or more last season.

A total of four of Golden Flashes games last season hit the over.

Last season, Kent State's games resulted in an average scoring total of 61.5, which is six points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Knights vs. Golden Flashes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 32.9 23.6 35.3 15.7 28 45 Kent State 28.4 29 34.2 23.8 24.3 32.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.