Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-73) meet Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (58-76) in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Friday, September 1. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at -105. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller - PIT (11-8, 4.01 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (5-1, 4.41 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Nolan Arenado hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have won 15 out of the 23 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Pirates have a 15-8 record (winning 65.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (42.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 20 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.