The Pittsburgh Pirates (61-73) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup versus the St. Louis Cardinals (58-76) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

The Pirates will look to Mitch Keller (11-8) against the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (5-1).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (11-8, 4.01 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (5-1, 4.41 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

Hudson gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.

Hudson is looking to pick up his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Hudson will try to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 4.1 frames per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

The Pirates will hand the ball to Keller (11-8) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed eight innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 27 games.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Keller will look to finish five or more innings for the 27th start in a row.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.01), 34th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (9.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Mitch Keller vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 601 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They have 1161 hits, 11th in baseball, with 181 home runs (eighth in the league).

The Cardinals have gone 7-for-24 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

