On Friday, Nolan Gorman (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .235 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has gotten a hit in 62 of 108 games this season (57.4%), including 19 multi-hit games (17.6%).

Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (18.5%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Gorman has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 37% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 56 .287 AVG .188 .371 OBP .278 .567 SLG .385 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 44 RBI 24 67/23 K/BB 70/23 4 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings