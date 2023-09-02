Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 2, when the Oklahoma Sooners and Arkansas State Red Wolves go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Sooners. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas State (+35.5) Toss Up (58.5) Oklahoma 44, Arkansas State 15

Arkansas State Betting Info (2022)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves won seven games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.

Arkansas State covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or more last season.

A total of seven of Red Wolves games last year went over the point total.

Arkansas State games averaged 55.0 total points last season, 3.5 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sooners a 99.0% chance to win.

The Sooners won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

Last season, six of Sooners games went over the point total.

The point total average for Oklahoma games last season was 64.3, 5.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Red Wolves vs. Sooners 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 32.8 30 37.8 25 33.6 31.2 Arkansas State 25 31.4 30 30.8 20 32

