Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 2
Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 2, when the Oklahoma Sooners and Arkansas State Red Wolves go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Sooners. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Arkansas State (+35.5)
|Toss Up (58.5)
|Oklahoma 44, Arkansas State 15
Arkansas State Betting Info (2022)
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.
- The Red Wolves won seven games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.
- Arkansas State covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or more last season.
- A total of seven of Red Wolves games last year went over the point total.
- Arkansas State games averaged 55.0 total points last season, 3.5 fewer than the total for this matchup.
Oklahoma Betting Info (2022)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sooners a 99.0% chance to win.
- The Sooners won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing eight times.
- Last season, six of Sooners games went over the point total.
- The point total average for Oklahoma games last season was 64.3, 5.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Red Wolves vs. Sooners 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Oklahoma
|32.8
|30
|37.8
|25
|33.6
|31.2
|Arkansas State
|25
|31.4
|30
|30.8
|20
|32
