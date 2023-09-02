The No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) are overwhelming 35.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0). A 58.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Oklahoma put up 32.8 points per game on offense last year (32nd in the FBS), and it allowed 30.0 points per game (99th) on the defensive side of the ball. From an offensive standpoint, Arkansas State ranked 85th in the FBS with 25.0 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 107th in points allowed (405.1 points allowed per contest).

Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Oklahoma vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oklahoma -35.5 -110 -110 58.5 -105 -115 -10000 +2000

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Red Wolves won their only game last season when playing as at least 35.5-point underdogs.

In Arkansas State games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Last season, Arkansas State was listed as the underdog in nine games and failed to win any of those contests.

Arkansas State played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, James Blackman threw for 2,471 yards (205.9 yards per game) while recording 14 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 64.3% completion percentage.

Johnnie Lang Jr. compiled 419 rushing yards (3.5 yards per carry) and three TDs.

As a pass-catcher, Lang racked up 24 receptions (on 29 targets) for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season Seydou Traore reeled in 50 balls on 68 targets for 655 yards and four touchdowns.

Jeff Foreman got 58 targets last year and turned them into 30 catches (2.5 per game) for 491 yards and four TDs.

Last year Jaden Harris totaled 62 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception in 12 games.

With 60 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two sacks in 12 games, Melique Straker was a significant contributor on defense last year.

With 39 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks, Kivon Bennett was an important player last season on defense.

The contributions of Jordan Carmouche, who played in 12 games, included 1.0 sack to go with 1.0 TFL and 62 tackles.

