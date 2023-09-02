The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) visit the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Oklahoma ranked 32nd in scoring offense (32.8 points per game) and 99th in scoring defense (30 points allowed per game) last season. While Arkansas State ranked 91st in total defense with 405.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking 16th-worst (314.8 yards per game).

Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics (2022)

Arkansas State Oklahoma 314.8 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474 (21st) 405.1 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461 (123rd) 88.2 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.4 (10th) 226.6 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.6 (42nd) 9 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (33rd) 11 (124th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (35th)

Arkansas State Stats Leaders (2022)

James Blackman connected on 64.3% of his passes and threw for 2,471 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Johnnie Lang Jr. racked up three rushing touchdowns on 34.9 yards per game last season. Lang was also efficient in the passing game, accumulating 24 catches and three touchdowns over the course of the year.

Brian Snead ran for six touchdowns on 299 yards a year ago.

Seydou Traore averaged 54.6 receiving yards and racked up four receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Champ Flemings averaged 41 receiving yards on 4.5 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Jeff Foreman worked his way to four receiving touchdowns and 491 receiving yards (40.9 ypg) last season.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Dillon Gabriel had 3,168 passing yards (243.7 per game), a 62.7% completion percentage, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also added 317 rushing yards on 89 carries with six rushing TDs (averaging 24.4 rushing yards per game).

Eric Gray churned out 1,364 rushing yards (104.9 per game) and 11 touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 33 catches for 229 yards.

Jovantae Barnes churned out 519 yards on 116 carries (39.9 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Marvin Mims grabbed 54 passes (on 92 targets) for 1,083 yards (83.3 per game). He also found the end zone six times.

Brayden Willis produced last season, grabbing 39 passes for 514 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 39.5 receiving yards per game.

Jalil Farooq's stat line last year: 466 receiving yards, 37 catches, five touchdowns, on 60 targets.

