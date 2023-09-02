Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) will look to upset the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 35.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State matchup.
Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-35.5)
|58.5
|-10000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Oklahoma (-35)
|58.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-34.5)
|58.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Oklahoma (-35)
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Arkansas State compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Red Wolves covered the spread when playing as at least 35.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.
- Oklahoma went 5-7-1 ATS last season.
Arkansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.