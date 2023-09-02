The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) will look to upset the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 35.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Arkansas State compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread last year.

The Red Wolves covered the spread when playing as at least 35.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

Oklahoma went 5-7-1 ATS last season.

Arkansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

