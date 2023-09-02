The Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Western Carolina Catamounts (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at War Memorial Stadium (AR).

On offense, Arkansas ranked 35th in the FBS with 32.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 101st in points allowed (464.5 points allowed per contest). Western Carolina ranked 75th in total defense last season (390.5 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FCS with 485.4 total yards per game.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on SEC Network+.

Arkansas vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: War Memorial Stadium (AR)

Arkansas vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics (2022)

Arkansas Western Carolina 471.2 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.4 (19th) 464.5 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.5 (63rd) 237.3 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.3 (34th) 233.9 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.1 (9th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (106th) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Arkansas Stats Leaders (2022)

K.J. Jefferson had an impressive passing stat line last year with 2,648 yards (203.7 yards per game), going 204-for-300 (68% completion percentage), 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was effective in the running game as well, with 640 rushing yards on 158 carries, nine rushing TDs, and averaging 49.2 yards per game.

Last season, Raheim Sanders rushed for 1,443 yards on 222 carries (111 yards per game) and scored 10 times. Sanders also collected 28 catches for 271 yards and two scores.

In the previous season, Matt Landers grabbed 47 passes (on 74 targets) for 901 yards (69.3 per game). He also found the end zone eight times.

Jadon Haselwood also impressed receiving last year. He had 59 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 78 times.

Trey Knox hauled in 26 passes on 40 targets for 296 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 22.8 receiving yards per game.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders (2022)

Carlos Davis completed 67.3% of his passes and threw for 1,837 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Davis also helped with his legs, accumulating 20.1 yards per game.

Desmond Reid compiled 824 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in addition to 212 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air during last year's campaign.

TJ Jones ran for four touchdowns on 423 yards a year ago. Jones also was productive as a receiver, totaling 32 receptions for 215 yards with one touchdown.

Raphael Williams averaged 59.8 yards on 4.3 receptions per game and racked up six receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Censere Lee hauled in six touchdowns and had 626 receiving yards (56.9 ypg) in 2022.

David White averaged 34.9 receiving yards per game on 1.7 targets per game a season ago.

