Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +155 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -190 +155 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals are 30-36 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 7-7 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 65.5% chance to win.

St. Louis has played in 132 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-65-5).

The Cardinals have collected a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-39 28-38 26-21 32-55 43-56 15-20

