How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew McCutchen will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 182 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .426 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals are 13th in the majors with a .253 batting average.
- St. Louis ranks 17th in runs scored with 603 (4.5 per game).
- The Cardinals' .327 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- St. Louis has a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.449).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Rom (0-2) pitches for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Aaron Nola
|8/28/2023
|Padres
|L 4-1
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Blake Snell
|8/29/2023
|Padres
|W 6-5
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Seth Lugo
|8/30/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Rich Hill
|9/1/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Mitch Keller
|9/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Thomas Hatch
|9/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|9/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|-
|9/6/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Spencer Strider
|9/7/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Max Fried
|9/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Andrew Abbott
