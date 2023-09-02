Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew McCutchen will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 182 total home runs.

St. Louis' .426 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals are 13th in the majors with a .253 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 17th in runs scored with 603 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals' .327 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.449).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Rom (0-2) pitches for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres W 6-5 Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 9/1/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Dakota Hudson Mitch Keller 9/2/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 9/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves - Away Zack Thompson - 9/6/2023 Braves - Away Miles Mikolas Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves - Away Dakota Hudson Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.