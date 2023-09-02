The Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Central Arkansas Bears (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oklahoma State ranked 49th in scoring offense (30.6 points per game) and 89th in scoring defense (28.9 points allowed per game) last season. On offense, Central Arkansas ranked 31st in the FCS with 32.1 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 93rd in points allowed (421.2 points allowed per contest).

Keep reading to find out the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics (2022)

Central Arkansas Oklahoma State 434.7 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.2 (50th) 421.2 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.7 (118th) 170.7 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.6 (97th) 264.0 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.5 (21st) 4 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 23 (114th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders (2022)

Will McElvain threw for an average of 235.6 yards passing per game and tossed 18 touchdowns last season.

Darius Hale averaged 86.5 rushing yards per game and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. Hale added 1.6 receptions per game to average 17.5 receiving yards.

Kylin James ran for three rushing touchdowns and 649 yards a year ago. James also was effective as a receiver, tallying 40 receptions for 581 yards with three touchdowns.

Jarrod Barnes averaged 64.4 yards on 3.6 receptions per game and compiled five receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Myles Butler worked his way to three receiving touchdowns and 442 receiving yards (40.2 ypg) last season.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Spencer Sanders put together 2,642 passing yards (203.2 per game), a 57.6% completion percentage (212-for-368), 17 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. He also added 391 rushing yards on 107 carries with eight rushing TDs (averaging 30.1 yards per game).

Last season, Dominic Richardson rushed for 543 yards on 149 attempts (41.8 yards per game) and scored eight times. Richardson also collected 22 catches for 220 yards.

Brennan Presley picked up 67 receptions for 813 yards and two touchdowns last year. He was targeted 90 times, and averaged 62.5 yards per game.

Bryson Green tacked on 584 yards on 36 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 67 times, and averaged 44.9 receiving yards per game.

Braydon Johnson grabbed 32 passes on 67 targets for 566 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 43.5 receiving yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma State or Central Arkansas gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.