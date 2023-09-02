The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Thomas Hatch and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch

Thomas Hatch TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 21 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .241.

Edman has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 109 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In 22.9% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38.5% of his games this year (42 of 109), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 49 .256 AVG .224 .305 OBP .297 .391 SLG .437 14 XBH 23 6 HR 6 27 RBI 14 33/11 K/BB 33/17 13 SB 7

Pirates Pitching Rankings