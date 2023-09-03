Johan Oviedo takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -155 +125 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 44.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (30-37).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, St. Louis has gone 15-17 (46.9%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 60.8%.

St. Louis has played in 133 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-65-5).

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-40 28-38 26-21 32-56 43-57 15-20

