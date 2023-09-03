Zack Thompson starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 185 total home runs.

St. Louis' .426 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

St. Louis is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (609 total).

The Cardinals' .327 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 28th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the third-worst WHIP in baseball (1.451).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Thompson (3-5) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty tossed four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres W 6-5 Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 9/1/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Dakota Hudson Mitch Keller 9/2/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 9/3/2023 Pirates - Home Zack Thompson Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves - Away Zack Thompson - 9/6/2023 Braves - Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves - Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds - Away Zack Thompson Brandon Williamson

