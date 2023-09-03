How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Zack Thompson starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Pirates Odds
|Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 185 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .426 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.
- St. Louis is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (609 total).
- The Cardinals' .327 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitching staff is 28th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the third-worst WHIP in baseball (1.451).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Thompson (3-5) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty tossed four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Padres
|L 4-1
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Blake Snell
|8/29/2023
|Padres
|W 6-5
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Seth Lugo
|8/30/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Rich Hill
|9/1/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Mitch Keller
|9/2/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Thomas Hatch
|9/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Johan Oviedo
|9/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|-
|9/6/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Spencer Strider
|9/7/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Max Fried
|9/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Andrew Abbott
|9/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Brandon Williamson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.