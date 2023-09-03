Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Pirates on September 3, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Nolan Arenado, Bryan Reynolds and other players on the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates prior to their matchup at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Zack Thompson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Thompson Stats
- Zack Thompson (3-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his fifth start of the season.
Thompson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 29
|4.0
|5
|3
|2
|3
|4
|at Pirates
|Aug. 23
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 6
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|1
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 137 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .273/.321/.485 so far this season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 142 hits with 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 70 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .275/.363/.453 slash line so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 127 hits with 28 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .265/.324/.463 slash line on the season.
- Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 95 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 74 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .247/.371/.385 so far this year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 2
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 1
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
