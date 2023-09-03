You can see player prop bet odds for Nolan Arenado, Bryan Reynolds and other players on the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates prior to their matchup at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Zack Thompson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Thompson Stats

Zack Thompson (3-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his fifth start of the season.

Thompson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Aug. 29 4.0 5 3 2 3 4 at Pirates Aug. 23 5.0 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Mets Aug. 18 5.0 6 2 2 5 1 at Royals Aug. 11 4.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 4.0 2 1 1 8 1

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 137 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .273/.321/.485 so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 142 hits with 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 70 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .275/.363/.453 slash line so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 127 hits with 28 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .265/.324/.463 slash line on the season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Aug. 30 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 95 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 74 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .247/.371/.385 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 1 0-for-1 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

