Richie Palacios vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), Palacios has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Palacios has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in one of 11 games.
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.250
|AVG
|.429
|.250
|OBP
|.467
|.313
|SLG
|.714
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 28th of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.20 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went nine scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.20), 39th in WHIP (1.276), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
