Tyler O'Neill vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Tyler O'Neill -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Pirates.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Pirates Odds
|Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Pirates
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .232 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- In 39 of 61 games this year (63.9%) O'Neill has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (13.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (13.1%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- O'Neill has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (21.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.6%).
- In 32.8% of his games this year (20 of 61), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.245
|AVG
|.216
|.336
|OBP
|.290
|.473
|SLG
|.340
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|31/15
|K/BB
|31/10
|2
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Oviedo (8-13) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.20 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw nine scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.20), 39th in WHIP (1.276), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.