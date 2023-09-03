On Sunday, Willson Contreras (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .254 with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 85th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Contreras has recorded a hit in 66 of 113 games this year (58.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (24.8%).

In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.5%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (34.5%), including nine multi-run games (8.0%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .260 AVG .247 .345 OBP .351 .445 SLG .438 21 XBH 21 8 HR 8 26 RBI 29 51/21 K/BB 54/24 5 SB 1

