Willson Contreras vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Sunday, Willson Contreras (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Pirates Odds
|Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Pirates
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .254 with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 85th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Contreras has recorded a hit in 66 of 113 games this year (58.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (24.8%).
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.5%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (34.5%), including nine multi-run games (8.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.260
|AVG
|.247
|.345
|OBP
|.351
|.445
|SLG
|.438
|21
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|29
|51/21
|K/BB
|54/24
|5
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (8-13) to the mound for his 28th start of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.20 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 154 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed nine scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.20), 39th in WHIP (1.276), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.