The St. Louis Cardinals and Andrew Knizner (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is hitting .243 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

In 59.6% of his games this year (34 of 57), Knizner has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.6% of his games this season, Knizner has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.8% of his games this season (21 of 57), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .258 AVG .227 .301 OBP .269 .433 SLG .466 9 XBH 9 4 HR 6 16 RBI 12 26/5 K/BB 25/5 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings