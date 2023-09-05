On Tuesday, September 5 at 7:20 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (90-46) host Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (59-78) in the series opener at Truist Park.

The favored Braves have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +165. A 10.5-run total is set in the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (6-10, 4.66 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 82, or 67.2%, of the 122 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Braves have gone 36-13 (73.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Braves have an 8-1 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Cardinals have come away with 24 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

