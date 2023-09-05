Tuesday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (74-64) squaring off against the San Francisco Giants (70-68) at 7:40 PM (on September 5). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Cubs, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-2) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have won 43 out of the 73 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has entered 39 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 27-12 in those contests.

The Cubs have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 697.

The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 2-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The previous 10 Giants games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Giants have been victorious in 28, or 45.9%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a mark of 13-22 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (584 total, 4.2 per game).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 1 @ Reds W 6-2 Jordan Wicks vs Graham Ashcraft September 1 @ Reds L 3-2 Jose Cuas vs Lyon Richardson September 2 @ Reds L 2-1 Javier Assad vs Andrew Abbott September 3 @ Reds W 15-7 Jameson Taillon vs Carson Spiers September 4 Giants W 5-0 Justin Steele vs Logan Webb September 5 Giants - Kyle Hendricks vs Ryan Walker September 6 Giants - Jordan Wicks vs Tristan Beck September 7 Diamondbacks - Javier Assad vs Slade Cecconi September 8 Diamondbacks - Jameson Taillon vs Zac Gallen September 9 Diamondbacks - Justin Steele vs Merrill Kelly September 10 Diamondbacks - Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Pfaadt

Giants Schedule