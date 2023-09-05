In the US Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, Taylor Fritz meets Novak Djokovic.

In the Quarterfinal, Djokovic is the favorite against Fritz, with -650 odds against the underdog's +425.

Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, September 5

Tuesday, September 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has an 86.7% chance to win.

Taylor Fritz Novak Djokovic +425 Odds to Win Match -650 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament -110 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 52.4% 38 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62

Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Fritz took down No. 128-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic reached the quarterfinals by beating No. 105-ranked Borna Gojo 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday.

In his 72 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Fritz has played an average of 25.6 games (41.3 in best-of-five matches).

Fritz has played 25.0 games per match (48.5 in best-of-five matches) in his 48 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 62 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Djokovic is averaging 25.8 games per match (32.6 in best-of-five matches) and winning 60.1% of those games.

Djokovic is averaging 22.9 games per match (28.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set through 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In head-to-head meetings, Djokovic has collected five wins, while Fritz has zero. In their most recent match on August 18, 2023, Djokovic won 6-0, 6-4.

Djokovic has secured 11 sets against Fritz (good for a 84.6% win percentage), compared to Fritz's two.

Djokovic has beaten Fritz in 77 of 133 total games between them, good for a 57.9% winning percentage.

Djokovic and Fritz have faced off five times, and they have averaged 26.6 games and 2.6 sets per match.

