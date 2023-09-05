Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 73 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .254 with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 87th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
  • In 58.4% of his games this season (66 of 113), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (24.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 55
.260 AVG .247
.345 OBP .351
.445 SLG .438
21 XBH 21
8 HR 8
26 RBI 29
51/21 K/BB 54/24
5 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
  • Soroka gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
