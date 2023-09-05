The Dallas Wings (20-17) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the New York Liberty (30-7) at College Park Center on Tuesday, September 5 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Wings are coming off of a 97-84 OT loss to the Fever in their most recent game on Sunday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.4 1.8 1.3

Wings vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App

CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally paces the Wings in rebounding (8.3 per game), and posts 18.6 points and 4.3 assists. She also posts 1.8 steals (third in the WNBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard is averaging 16.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 45.0% of her shots from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Teaira McCowan gets the Wings 11.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She also posts 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots (10th in league).

Crystal Dangerfield gives the Wings 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. She also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wings vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -6.5 171.5

