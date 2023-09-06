The St. Louis Cardinals (60-78) will look to Jordan Walker, riding a three-game homer streak, versus the Atlanta Braves (90-47) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday, at Truist Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (16-4) to the mound, while Dakota Hudson (5-1) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (16-4, 3.62 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (5-1, 4.02 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

The Cardinals will send Hudson (5-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

During 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 4.02 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.

Hudson has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Hudson will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 4.3 frames per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (16-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.62 ERA this season with 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 27 games.

He has 16 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

The 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

