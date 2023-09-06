Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he smacked two homers in his last game (going 2-for-5) against the Braves.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman is batting .233 with 16 doubles, 26 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 118th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 37th in slugging.
  • Gorman has had a hit in 64 of 112 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.9%).
  • He has homered in 21 games this year (18.8%), homering in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.9% of his games this year, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year (41 of 112), with two or more runs 11 times (9.8%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 57
.274 AVG .193
.361 OBP .281
.537 SLG .416
22 XBH 20
14 HR 12
46 RBI 27
70/25 K/BB 73/23
4 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Braves will send Strider (16-4) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 16-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 245 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8).
