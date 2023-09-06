Nolan Gorman vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he smacked two homers in his last game (going 2-for-5) against the Braves.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .233 with 16 doubles, 26 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 118th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 37th in slugging.
- Gorman has had a hit in 64 of 112 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.9%).
- He has homered in 21 games this year (18.8%), homering in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.9% of his games this year, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year (41 of 112), with two or more runs 11 times (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|57
|.274
|AVG
|.193
|.361
|OBP
|.281
|.537
|SLG
|.416
|22
|XBH
|20
|14
|HR
|12
|46
|RBI
|27
|70/25
|K/BB
|73/23
|4
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Braves will send Strider (16-4) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 16-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 245 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.