Tyler O'Neill vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Tyler O'Neill (.515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Braves.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .242 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- O'Neill has recorded a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), including nine multi-hit games (14.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- O'Neill has had an RBI in 14 games this season (22.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.245
|AVG
|.238
|.336
|OBP
|.306
|.473
|SLG
|.386
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|31/15
|K/BB
|31/10
|2
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Strider (16-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 245 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
