Thursday, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves and Max Fried, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 3, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .243.

Knizner has had a hit in 34 of 57 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).

In 15.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Knizner has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (10.5%).

In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .258 AVG .227 .301 OBP .269 .433 SLG .466 9 XBH 9 4 HR 6 16 RBI 12 26/5 K/BB 25/5 0 SB 1

