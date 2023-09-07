Discover the Best Week 1 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
The NFL schedule in Week 1, which includes the Philadelphia Eagles versus the New England Patriots, is sure to please.
One of the most fun ways to wager on football is via NFL player prop bets. There are props for each of this week's matchups, and they are featured in this article.
Lions at Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on September 7
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Patrick Mahomes II Props: 286.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Jared Goff Props: 260.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 3.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Bet on Kansas City vs. Detroit player props with BetMGM.
Bengals at Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Nick Chubb Props: 75.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Joe Burrow Props: 266.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Cleveland vs. Cincinnati player props with BetMGM.
Jaguars at Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Trevor Lawrence Props: 256.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
Bet on Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville player props with BetMGM.
Panthers at Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Atlanta vs. Carolina player props with BetMGM.
Cardinals at Commanders
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Washington vs. Arizona player props with BetMGM.
Titans at Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on New Orleans vs. Tennessee player props with BetMGM.
Buccaneers at Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay player props with BetMGM.
Texans at Ravens
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Lamar Jackson Props: 215.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 52.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Baltimore vs. Houston player props with BetMGM.
49ers at Steelers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Pittsburgh vs. San Francisco player props with BetMGM.
Rams at Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 10
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Seattle vs. Los Angeles player props with BetMGM.
Eagles at Patriots
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 10
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on New England vs. Philadelphia player props with BetMGM.
Dolphins at Chargers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 10
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Los Angeles vs. Miami player props with BetMGM.
Raiders at Broncos
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 10
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Denver vs. Las Vegas player props with BetMGM.
Packers at Bears
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 10
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Chicago vs. Green Bay player props with BetMGM.
Cowboys at Giants
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on September 10
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on New York vs. Dallas player props with BetMGM.
Bills at Jets
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on September 11
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on New York vs. Buffalo player props with BetMGM.
