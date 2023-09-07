Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Cardinals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 194 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 436 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 636 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.69 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.451 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (3-10) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Monday, Aug. 28 in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

He has three quality starts in 18 chances this season.

In 18 starts, Wainwright has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Dakota Hudson Mitch Keller 9/2/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 9/3/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Zack Thompson Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Miles Mikolas Mike Soroka 9/6/2023 Braves W 11-6 Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves - Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds - Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles - Away Dakota Hudson Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Orioles - Away Adam Wainwright Dean Kremer

