Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (90-48) on Thursday, September 7, when they battle Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (61-78) at Truist Park at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -350, while the underdog Cardinals have +260 odds to play spoiler. Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with -110 odds). The matchup's over/under has been set at 10.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (6-1, 2.52 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-10, 8.10 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 124 games this season and won 82 (66.1%) of those contests.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Atlanta has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (44.1%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Cardinals this season with a +260 moneyline set for this game.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Richie Palacios 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

