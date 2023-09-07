The St. Louis Cardinals (61-78) will look to sweep a three-game series versus the Atlanta Braves (90-48), at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable starters are Max Fried (6-1) for the Braves and Adam Wainwright (3-10) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (6-1, 2.52 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-10, 8.10 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (3-10 with an 8.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Monday, Aug. 28, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.

In 18 games this season, the 42-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.10, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .359 against him.

Wainwright is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season.

Wainwright enters this matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

Fried (6-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing three hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.52 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .250 in 11 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Fried will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

