Scan the injury report for the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0), which currently has eight players listed, as the Chiefs prepare for their matchup with the Detroit Lions (0-0) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7 at 8:20 PM .

The Chiefs went 14-3 a year ago and won the Super Bowl. They scored 29.2 points per game (first in the league) while conceding 21.7 (16th).

The Lions' record was 9-8 in 2022, and they did not make the postseason. They scored 26.6 points per game on offense (fifth in the NFL) while giving up 25.1 per contest on defense (28th).

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kadarius Toney WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Richie James Jr. WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Travis Kelce TE Knee Questionable Tershawn Wharton DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice BJ Thompson DE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Nic Jones CB Hand Full Participation In Practice Nick Allegretti OG Pectoral Full Participation In Practice

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isaiah Buggs DL Illness Full Participation In Practice Frank Ragnow C Toe Full Participation In Practice Emmanuel Moseley CB Knee Out Ifeatu Melifonwu S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs vs. Lions Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: NBC

Chiefs Season Insights (2022)

On the offensive side of the ball, the Chiefs were a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the NFL by compiling 413.6 yards per game. They ranked 11th on defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).

Kansas City had the 16th-ranked defense last year (21.7 points allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking best with 29.2 points per game.

The Chiefs ranked 18th in pass defense last year (220.9 passing yards allowed per game), but they played really well on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 297.8 passing yards per game.

Kansas City put up 115.9 rushing yards per game on offense (20th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked eighth defensively with 107.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Chiefs had the 22nd-ranked turnover margin in the league last season at -3, forcing 20 turnovers (20th in NFL) while turning it over 23 times (17th in NFL).

Chiefs vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-4.5)

Chiefs (-4.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-225), Lions (+180)

Chiefs (-225), Lions (+180) Total: 53.5 points

