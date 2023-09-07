Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon has a good matchup in Week 1 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions conceded the fourth-most rushing yards last season, 146.5 per game.

Last year McKinnon ran for 17.1 yards per game and averaged 30.1 receiving yards. He also scored 10 TDs.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on McKinnon and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

McKinnon vs. the Lions

McKinnon vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Looking at run D, the Lions allowed more than 100 rushing yards to six players last season.

Against Detroit last season, 19 players ran for at least one TD.

The Lions gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last year.

In terms of stopping the run, the Lions finished 29th in the NFL last year after giving up 146.5 rushing yards per game.

The Lions allowed 22 rushing touchdowns a year ago, which ranked 29th in league play.

Watch Chiefs vs Lions on Fubo!

Jerick McKinnon Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 17.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on McKinnon with BetMGM Sportsbook.

McKinnon Rushing Insights

McKinnon hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his 14 opportunities last season (35.7%).

The Chiefs, who were first in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.

McKinnon had one rushing touchdown last season in 17 games played.

Jerick McKinnon Receiving Props vs the Lions

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

McKinnon Receiving Insights

McKinnon went over on receiving yards prop bets in 62.5% of his games (10 of 16) last year.

He was targeted on 71 pass attempts last year, averaging 7.2 yards per target (82nd in NFL).

In seven of 17 games last year, McKinnon had a receiving touchdown (and he had two games with multiple TD receptions).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

McKinnon's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cardinals 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/15/2022 Week 2 4 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD at Colts 9/25/2022 Week 3 7 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/2/2022 Week 4 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/10/2022 Week 5 8 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/16/2022 Week 6 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/23/2022 Week 7 2 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/6/2022 Week 9 3 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 6 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/13/2022 Week 10 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 6 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/20/2022 Week 11 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/27/2022 Week 12 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/4/2022 Week 13 8 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD at Broncos 12/11/2022 Week 14 6 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 112 YDS / 2 TDs at Texans 12/18/2022 Week 15 10 ATT / 52 YDS / 1 TD 8 TAR / 8 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 2 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 0 YDS / 1 TD vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 11 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 4 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 4 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.