Is Jonathan Ward a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Tennessee Titans RB's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Jonathan Ward Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 3.20 10.04 - Overall Rank 482 538 977 Position Rank 114 138 169

Similar Players to Consider

Jonathan Ward 2022 Stats

Ward got zero carries last season and compiled 0 rushing yards (0.0 ypg).

Jonathan Ward 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Cowboys 3.0 4 26 0 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 0.2 1 -1 0 0

