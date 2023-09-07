Kyle Philips 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After collecting 3.8 fantasy points last season (164th among WRs), Kyle Philips has an ADP of 497th overall (138th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.
Kyle Philips Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|3.80
|51.37
|-
|Overall Rank
|472
|268
|497
|Position Rank
|173
|103
|138
Kyle Philips 2022 Stats
- On a per-game basis, Philips posted 4.6 receiving yards on 0.8 targets a season ago.
- In his best performance last year -- Week 1 versus the New York Giants -- Philips accumulated 4.6 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 66 yards.
- In what was his worst game of the year, Philips finished with -1.5 fantasy points -- one reception, five yards, on one target. That was in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
Kyle Philips 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|4.6
|9
|6
|66
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|-1.5
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|0.7
|2
|1
|7
|0
