Should you bet on Marquez Valdes-Scantling finding his way into the end zone in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling put together a good campaign a year ago, delivering two receiving TDs and 687 yards (40.4 per game).

Valdes-Scantling had a receiving touchdown in two of 17 games last season, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 4 4 44 0 Week 2 Chargers 7 2 13 0 Week 3 @Colts 7 4 48 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 5 3 63 0 Week 5 Raiders 8 6 90 0 Week 6 Bills 3 0 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 4 3 111 0 Week 9 Titans 1 1 12 0 Week 10 Jaguars 4 3 60 1 Week 11 @Chargers 4 1 18 0 Week 12 Rams 5 4 56 0 Week 13 @Bengals 6 2 71 0 Week 14 @Broncos 3 1 20 0 Week 15 @Texans 5 3 26 1 Week 16 Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 17 Broncos 7 2 28 0 Week 18 @Raiders 6 3 27 0 Divisional Jaguars 2 1 6 1 Championship Game Bengals 8 6 116 1 Super Bowl @Eagles 1 0 0 0

