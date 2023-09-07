Kansas City Chiefs receiver Noah Gray has a good matchup in their season opener (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed the third-most passing yards last season, 245.8 per game.

A season ago, Gray caught 28 passes on his way to 299 receiving yards and one TD.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Gray and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gray vs. the Lions

Gray vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Versus Detroit last season, nine players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Lions allowed 23 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Detroit last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The 245.8 yards per game given up by the Lions through the air last year were the 30th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Lions' defense was ranked 23rd in the NFL at 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game last year.

Watch Chiefs vs Lions on Fubo!

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Gray with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gray Receiving Insights

Gray went over on receiving yards prop bets in 64.3% of his games (nine of 14) last year.

He was targeted on 34 passes last year, averaging 8.8 yards per target.

Gray had one touchdown catch last season, in 17 games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Gray's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 9/11/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/15/2022 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/25/2022 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/2/2022 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 1 TD vs. Raiders 10/10/2022 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/16/2022 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/23/2022 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/6/2022 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/13/2022 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/27/2022 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/4/2022 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 12/11/2022 Week 14 3 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/18/2022 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 1 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 2 TAR / 1 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.