The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Braves.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis with 91 hits, batting .233 this season with 43 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
  • Gorman has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 113 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.7% of those games.
  • He has homered in 19.5% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Gorman has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 37.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.6%.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 58
.274 AVG .194
.361 OBP .283
.537 SLG .428
22 XBH 21
14 HR 13
46 RBI 30
70/25 K/BB 75/24
4 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Fried (6-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering three hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.52, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
